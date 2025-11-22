139,400 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 139,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,774,000 after buying an additional 143,786 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 504,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPTS opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

