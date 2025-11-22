Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO Stake Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,194 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,400,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $3,899,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 196.0% during the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 164,188 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 108,715 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,284,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 8.2%

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,379,591.38. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. This represents a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.