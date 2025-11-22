Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 58,461 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $36,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 255.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CRH opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

