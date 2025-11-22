Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $33.83 Million Position in Root, Inc. $ROOT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 264,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Root by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Root by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Root by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Root by 30.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Root stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,041.24. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,642.24. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROOT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

