Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 741,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $2,735,044.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,068. This trade represents a 55.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,614 shares of company stock worth $10,662,321. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The firm had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

