Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $25,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $1,525,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Natera by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

NTRA opened at $230.63 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $235.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.81.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,525.72. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,116 shares of company stock worth $45,800,290. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

