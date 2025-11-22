Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in LPL Financial by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 61.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,442,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,745,000 after purchasing an additional 926,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 550.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,367,000 after purchasing an additional 642,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,798,000 after buying an additional 613,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 658,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 507,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $455.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $475.00 price objective on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $344.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.83 and a 1-year high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

