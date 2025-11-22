Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $755.90 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $615.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

