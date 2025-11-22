Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Position in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in EZCORP by 289.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,758 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 503.6% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 957,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 798,679 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 55.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,229,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 439,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 359,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,864.76. Following the sale, the director owned 133,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EZCORP Stock Up 1.3%

EZCORP stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EZPW

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.