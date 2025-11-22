Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Copa’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price target on Copa and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Copa Trading Up 2.0%

Copa stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.51 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 408.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Copa by 90.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copa by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

