Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,002,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 397,516 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after buying an additional 278,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,361,000 after buying an additional 126,653 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 217,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,025,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 46,447 shares during the period.

FLRN opened at $30.80 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

