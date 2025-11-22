SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Position Cut by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.2%
SPYD stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
