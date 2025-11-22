What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for UTI Q2 Earnings?

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

UTI stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

