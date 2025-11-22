Empowered Funds LLC Invests $4.87 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,337,000 after buying an additional 118,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $660.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.08.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

