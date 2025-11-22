What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Eaton Q1 Earnings?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.04 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Melius raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.50.

ETN opened at $331.56 on Thursday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 289,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,442,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,727,000 after acquiring an additional 533,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eaton by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,659,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,857,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,956. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

