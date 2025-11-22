Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 2.7%

BY opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,491.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,121.92. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Abraham sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $629,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,536.98. This represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

