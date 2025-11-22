Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125,646 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

