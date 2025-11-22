B. Riley Has Strong Estimate for Onto Innovation Q1 Earnings

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.