Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,323 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,593 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 278,069 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,408,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $200.69 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day moving average is $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,434.68. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,651. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

