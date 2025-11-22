NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NRG opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

