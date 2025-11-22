Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 5,688 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PHAT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 1,134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $15.00 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.