Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,019 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank lowered their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KGI Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

