Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

