Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,900 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Limbach were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Limbach by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 16.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Limbach by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Up 1.6%

LMB opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $778.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Limbach had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

