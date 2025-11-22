Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 498,296 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,296 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,804,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,472,493,000 after buying an additional 2,604,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,864,000 after acquiring an additional 724,974 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after purchasing an additional 545,775 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,072 shares of company stock worth $9,169,613. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

