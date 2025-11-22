Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 391 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $394.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.95 and its 200 day moving average is $328.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

