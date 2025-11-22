Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 53,630 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,630 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in QXO were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QXO by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of QXO by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 715,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 149,504 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of QXO by 530.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 316,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in QXO by 250.0% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QXO. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $28.00 price target on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

QXO Stock Up 5.4%

QXO stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. QXO’s quarterly revenue was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

