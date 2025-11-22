Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in McEwen Inc. $MUX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen by 16.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in McEwen during the first quarter worth $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in McEwen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McEwen during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in McEwen by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 459,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of McEwen from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on shares of McEwen in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other McEwen news, VP Stephan Michael Spears sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $180,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,730.90. This trade represents a 76.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $166,812.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,040.45. The trade was a 54.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,651 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUX opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. McEwen Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.32). McEwen had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

