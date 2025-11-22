Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 13,380 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 274.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,670,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 32.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 131.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

