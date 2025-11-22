Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.25. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 40,895 shares trading hands.

Microbix Biosystems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.13.

About Microbix Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.