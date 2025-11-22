West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.39. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 41,921 shares changing hands.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

