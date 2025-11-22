Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 12,625 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 368,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

