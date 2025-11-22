Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and traded as high as $20.56. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 5,656 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital Trading Up 1.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELLO. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after buying an additional 70,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ellomay Capital by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

