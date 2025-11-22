Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.67 and traded as low as GBX 589. Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 604, with a volume of 264,392 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 720 to GBX 730 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 780 to GBX 820 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 to GBX 680 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 719.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 640.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.67.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 33.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts anticipate that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 41,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656, for a total transaction of £271,872.64. Also, insider Nigel Lingwood acquired 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 664 per share, with a total value of £43,458.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,934 shares of company stock worth $9,118,292 and have sold 164,052 shares worth $106,962,863. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

