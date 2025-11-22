CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $8.72. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 36,043 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.0309 dividend. This represents a yield of 195.0%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

