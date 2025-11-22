ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and traded as high as $50.24. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate shares last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 10,910 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.