Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and traded as high as C$3.81. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 28,403 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Blue Moon Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Moon Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Moon Metals
Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance
Blue Moon Metals Company Profile
Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Moon Metals
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.