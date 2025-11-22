Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and traded as high as C$3.81. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 28,403 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Blue Moon Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Moon Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

