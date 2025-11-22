National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.8571.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NESR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $13.79 on Monday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 111.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 46.0% in the second quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

