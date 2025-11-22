PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised PACS Group from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Shares of PACS stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.05. PACS Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.39%. PACS Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 289.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of PACS Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

