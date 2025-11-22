Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) Head to Head Comparison

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Decision Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -5.35% -8.75% -6.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Decision Diagnostics and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Phreesia 1 0 13 1 2.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 68.28%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

92.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Phreesia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phreesia $449.67 million 2.67 -$58.53 million ($0.42) -47.70

Decision Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Summary

Phreesia beats Decision Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides MD@Hand, an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Decision Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decision Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.