Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZVRA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZVRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,213.12. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 649,495 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 924.6% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 683,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 616,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.