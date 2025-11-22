Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 50,766 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,766 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,965,000 after acquiring an additional 480,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 227,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,347,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 314,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,207,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

