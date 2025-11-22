Creative Planning Acquires 16,609 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $139.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $178.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

