Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $65.00 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

