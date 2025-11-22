Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $21,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,746,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,836,707,000 after buying an additional 253,223 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

ResMed Stock Up 2.8%

RMD opened at $250.67 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $504,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,663,025.50. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,501 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

