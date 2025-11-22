BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $2,706,735.33 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Lo sold 40,599 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,735.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,313.63. This trade represents a 74.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $3,612,950.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners set a $68.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 49.2% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

