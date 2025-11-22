Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $10,726,147.84 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $10,726,147.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,553. This trade represents a 70.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total value of $10,231,642.88.

On Thursday, October 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,277 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $11,184,141.38.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $11,289,275.84.

On Thursday, October 16th, Matthew Prince sold 107 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.79, for a total value of $23,624.53.

On Thursday, September 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.12, for a total transaction of $11,373,614.08.

NYSE NET opened at $186.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -621.87 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.50.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 101.4% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

