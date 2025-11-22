Figma (NYSE:FIG) CEO Sells $112,984,049.90 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CEO Dylan Field sold 3,029,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $112,984,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Figma Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:FIG opened at $34.22 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

