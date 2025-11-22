Thimaya Subaiya Sells 56,038 Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

