Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 2,900 Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $5,193,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,151.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998. This trade represents a 98.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $93.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.58 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

